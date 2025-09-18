TONSE ALLIANCE HAS NO FUTURE – Political analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma

ALEX NGOMA SAYS TONSE ALLIANCE HAS NO FUTURE



By Chamuka Shalubala



Political analyst Dr. Alex Ng’oma says the future of the Tonse Alliance remains bleak and doubtful ahead of the 2026 general elections, citing persistent internal wrangles that have continued to characterize the alliance.





Dr. Ng’oma has attributed the ongoing divisions to what he describes as blind ambitions, where every leader wants to take charge, creating an environment of mistrust and competition rather than unity.





He observes that the alliance lacks proper conflict resolution mechanisms, a shortcoming that has led to continued internal disputes, now casting a shadow over its ability to remain a viable political force ahead of the polls.





Dr. Ng’oma in an interview with Phoenix News has emphasized the urgent need for internal reforms if the alliance is to survive.





It’s bleak early this week, Alliance Disciplinary Committee chairman Sean Tembo asked its member, Webby Mwape to suspend himself from the alliance following his endorsement of Acting PF President Given Lubinda as 2026 alliance presidential candidate.





And on Tuesday, the PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda addressed party members expressing concern on how alliance partners are attacking the former ruling party ahead of next year’s polls.



PHOENIX NEWS