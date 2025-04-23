TONSE ALLIANCE INVITES KALABA



… as Citizens First party formally ditches UKA



LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, APRIL, 23, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First party President Harry Kalaba has disclosed that Tonse has verbally invited his party to be part of the alliance.



Addressing the media at the party secretariat in Lusaka today, Mr. Kalaba said yesterday, Tonse alliance spokesperson and PeP President Sean Tembo visited him to deliver a special invitation from former President Edgar Lungu who is also Tonse Alliance chairman to join forces with them.



Mr. Kalaba thanked former President Edgar Lungu for the gesture and promised to deliver the message to members of the central Committee who will make the final decision.



” President Sean Tembo came to see me yesterday and he came with a special message from former President Edgar Lungu asking me and the Citizens First party to join Tonse Alliance, that they really would want our hands as CF to be together and I did tell my brother President Sean to thank President Lungu on my behalf for the gesture. But as you know I dont own CF and I said I was going to get to the Central Committee of our party to formally tell them about the request of the former Head of State and we will respond. But that was a verbal request given, we will wait for the the written invitation and submit it to the Central Committee so that they make a final decision, ” Mr. Kalaba said.



And Mr. Kalaba announced that his party has formally left the United Kwacha Alliance- UKA.



Mr. Kalaba said CF left UKA inorder to focus on growing the party and to freely work with all likeminded partners in championing the cause for a better Zambia that is anchored on the One Zambia One Nation motto.



” we regret to announce that the CF is effective today disengaging from thUnited Kwacha Alliance. We would therefore like to take advantage of this platform to thank SC Sakwiba Sikota for having accorded us the opportunity to be a part of such a progressive and dynamic team that of seasoned politicians with a wealth of experience,” Mr. Kalaba said.



“As our partnership ends with UKA, we would like to state that we remain committed to the wisdom of a united opposition with the primary objective of liberating the people of Zambia and getting rid of a repressive regime that is keen on taking away the freedom of association and the democracy that our fore fathers won through their blood and sweat. The CF’s momentum to stop this tyranny is reinforced by the decision we have made today as we can now freely work with all likeminded partners in championing the cause for a better Zambia that is anchored on the One Zambia One Nation motto,” the CF leader said.



#SmartEagles2025.