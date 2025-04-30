TONSE ALLIANCE IS COLLAPSING UNDER ITS OWN WEIGHT



By Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya



The Tonse Alliance, once seen as a potent opposition force capable of challenging the ruling party in the 2026 general elections, is now in what you can honestly describe as a freefall. What began as isolated statements of discontent has evolved into a full-blown leadership crisis, and you can see the open defiance, conflicting declarations, and an alarming absence of discipline within its ranks.



Zambia desperately needs a formidable opposition to ensure a healthy democracy, and right now, the opposition’s disarray is alarming. The United Party for National Development (UPND) is already wielding significant power, and if they continue to grow stronger, it should be because they have earned the trust and support of the citizens, not because the opposition is collapsing under its own weight.



A fragmented opposition only consolidates power in the hands of the ruling party, and you will agree that this in no uncertain terms undermines the very essence of democratic checks and balances. It’s mind-boggling that, at a time when the nation needs a united front to offer meaningful alternatives and hold the government accountable, the opposition is busy self-destructing. This failure to come together and function effectively only weakens the democratic process and leaves the citizens with fewer choices.



In the last seven days, we have been treated to a drama series, as if they are paid actors in The Fall of the House of Usher. A stinging internal notice by PeP President and Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo on April 23, in which he accused unnamed senior Patriotic Front (PF) leaders of undermining the alliance. This was a direct shot at the PF, the alliance’s anchor party, and sent shockwaves through Tonse’s fragile structure.



Tembo’s statement drew a public rebuke from none other than Edgar Lungu himself. Lungu is Chairman of the Tonse Alliance and leads a version of the PF. In a lengthy statement issued a few days later, the PF President and Tonse Alliance Chairperson called for a ceasefire. He reaffirmed the centrality of PF within the alliance and appointed Given Lubinda to act on his behalf. The tone was firm, conciliatory, and aimed at reasserting control.



But it didn’t work.



Just days after Lungu’s appeal, Sean Tembo issued yet another internal memo, this time warning of a clandestine attempt to rewrite the Tonse Alliance Constitution without proper authority. Tembo accused certain members of bringing “anarchy” into the alliance and invoked Lungu’s name, again, as justification for his position. The memo, if you’ve seen it, is clearly revealing deeper cracks. There’s either an imaginary or real internal turf war over legitimacy and control, with Lungu’s name being used by all sides to justify contradictory agendas.



Then came today’s intervention from Tonse Alliance Vice Chairperson, Professor Daniel Pule. In a move that effectively nullified Tembo’s actions, Pule clarified that no changes to the constitution are permitted until Lungu returns to Zambia; No disciplinary actions or suspensions are valid without Lungu’s express input;

There should be only one official WhatsApp group for Alliance leadership communication.



This seemingly minor note about WhatsApp groups is, in fact, the most telling. When top political leaders are being reminded not to form splinter chat groups, it is clear that the alliance has lost not just discipline, but even the pretense of coordination.



All this chaos stems from one issue: Edgar Lungu’s absence. As Chairman, Lungu’s leadership is seen as essential to the alliance’s stability. But his physical and operational absence has created a leadership vacuum no one can fill. Everyone now claims to be acting on his behalf, and in doing so, they are pulling the alliance in opposite directions.



Tembo insists on enforcement and expulsions. Pule calls for unity and nullification of suspensions. Both claim to be acting under Lungu’s guidance. The result? A political project eating itself from within.



Tonse Alliance is collapsing right before our eyes. The alliance no longer speaks with one voice. It does not follow a single leader. It is not governed by one constitution. It cannot even agree on who belongs on its WhatsApp group.



With less than 16 months to go before the general elections, the opposition’s most formidable coalition has become its own worst enemy. If this is the leadership the opposition is offering Zambia, voters may be justified in asking whether the alternative is any better than the status quo.