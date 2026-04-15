*Tonse Alliance Leadership Crisis Deepens, UBZ Leader Warns of Political Instability*



LUSAKA — United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party President Apostle Hector Soondo says the ongoing internal disputes in the Tonse Alliance are a clear sign of deep leadership failure and worsening instability within the opposition grouping.





Soondo said the latest confrontation within the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), involving Tonse Alliance Secretary General Chris Zumani and Chanda Ngwira, has exposed long-standing cracks in the alliance’s leadership structure, arguing that the organisation is increasingly being driven by personal battles rather than collective political direction.





He said the dispute is not isolated, but part of a broader pattern of internal conflict that has repeatedly resurfaced within the alliance. He cited earlier disagreements involving Chanda Ngwira, Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda, and acting party president Given Lubinda, who were previously expelled from the alliance during earlier internal tensions.





According to Soondo, instead of resolving internal disagreements through structured leadership and discipline, the alliance has continued to handle disputes in a manner that has only deepened mistrust among its members.





“What we are seeing now is a continuation of unresolved conflict. The same confusion they failed to manage is now turning inward on them,” Soondo said.





He further claimed that the current tensions point to competing power centres within the alliance, suggesting that factions linked to Brian Mundubile and Danny Pule are influencing internal disputes and shaping leadership outcomes behind the scenes.





Soondo argued that these internal struggles are overshadowing any serious political agenda the Tonse Alliance may have had, warning that the situation is eroding public confidence in the grouping as a potential alternative government.





He said the repeated clashes and expulsions signal a lack of cohesion and discipline, adding that the alliance appears unable to manage its own internal affairs, let alone govern a country.





“The level of internal fighting we are witnessing raises serious questions. A formation that cannot manage its own leaders cannot convince citizens that it is ready to lead the nation,” he said.





Efforts to obtain a response from Tonse Alliance officials were unsuccessful by press time.



Source: Hot Information Newspapers.