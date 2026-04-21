TONSE ALLIANCE MANIFESTO: NAKULU MUTINTA AT THE CENTER OF ZAMBIA’S RENEWAL



By Dr Mwelwa



Nakulu Mutinta nabana Pamakasa is not a slogan. It is a mirror. It is the face of Zambia that policy has ignored for too long, the woman who wakes before sunrise and sleeps after exhaustion, not because she chooses to, but because survival has no timetable. She is in the village carrying water on her head. She is in the township selling vegetables on a dusty roadside. She is in the peri-urban spaces breaking stones with bare hands so her children can eat. She is the economy that has never been counted.





This manifesto begins with her because any nation that builds from the top will collapse, but a nation that builds from its most vulnerable becomes unshakable. Nakulu Mutinta is not just vulnerable; she is central. Her struggle is not incidental; it is structural. And for the first time, a national vision is not speaking about her, but speaking from her position.



For decades, Zambia has designed policies for systems and hoped they would trickle down to people. This manifesto reverses that logic. It starts where pain is deepest and builds upward. It asks a simple but uncomfortable question: can Nakulu Mutinta feel the economy? Can she access land without corruption? Can she afford healthcare without humiliation? Can her children go to school without hidden costs? If the answer is no, then development has not happened.





This is why the Tonse Alliance has framed its entire philosophy around dignity, productivity, and inclusion. Dignity means Nakulu Mutinta is not treated as a statistic but as a citizen whose life must improve in measurable ways. Productivity means she must move from survival to participation in a real economy where her effort creates value. Inclusion means she must not be locked out of land, finance, markets, or opportunity simply because she was born without privilege.





In this vision, the woman crushing stones is not a symbol of resilience to be admired from a distance. She is evidence of a failed system. A functioning economy does not produce stone crushers; it produces entrepreneurs, workers, and producers. The manifesto therefore refuses to romanticize poverty. It confronts it. It dismantles the conditions that make it normal.





This is why land reform becomes central, because without land, Nakulu Mutinta remains a spectator in her own country. This is why housing becomes urgent, because a nation cannot claim progress while its mothers live in unplanned settlements without water or sanitation. This is why health sovereignty matters, because a woman should not choose between treatment and feeding her children. This is why education must move from theory to productivity, because her children must not inherit her struggle as destiny.





The economy, in this manifesto, is not measured only by copper exports or GDP growth. It is measured by how many Nakulu Mutintas have moved from the margins into meaningful economic activity. It is measured by whether the market woman has access to finance, whether the rural farmer has access to markets, whether the informal worker can transition into a structured livelihood.





There is also a deeper truth this manifesto confronts. Division has made Nakulu Mutinta poorer. Tribalism has not built her a house. Political arrogance has not put food on her table. While leaders argue, she labours. While systems delay, she survives. That is why unity is not presented as a slogan but as an economic necessity. A divided nation cannot deliver for its most vulnerable.





This document is therefore not an academic exercise. It is a moral position. It declares that development must be visible in the life of the poorest woman, not just in national statistics. It rejects the politics of promises and replaces it with

politics of measurable change.





And so when we say Nakulu Mutinta nabana Pamakasa, we are not invoking sympathy. We are setting a standard. Every policy must answer to her reality. Every programme must reach her doorstep. Every reform must reduce her burden.





Because when Nakulu Mutinta rises, Zambia rises. When her dignity is restored, the nation is restored. When her children find opportunity, the future is secured.





This is the philosophy behind the manifesto. Not power for its own sake, but purpose anchored in the life of the most overlooked citizen.



And this time, she is not an afterthought. She is the starting point.