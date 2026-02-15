TONSE ALLIANCE MEMBERS ARRESTED IN NDOLA



15th February 2016

Kitwe



The Tonse Alliance Copperbelt Province leadership regrets to inform members and the public that Provincial Chairperson Counsel Amon Chisanga and Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary Mr. Zulu have been arrested in Ndola.





The arrests follow a successful provincial meeting where members unanimously endorsed Brian Mundubile as the preferred presidential candidate, reflecting strong unity and growing support across the province.





The Alliance is concerned by this development but remains committed to peaceful and lawful political engagement. Members are urged to remain calm and resolute as the party continues advancing its democratic mission.





*Issued by:*



*Charles Kabwita*

Provincial Youth Secretary Political/Media

Kitwe