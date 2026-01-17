TONSE ALLIANCE ON THE LINE AS FACTIONS DIFFER



Battle Lines Drawn as Brian Mundubile officially crosses to the Illegal Tonse Alliance led by Dan Pule





Mporokoso MP and Patriotic Front Presidential aspirant, Hon. Brian Mundubile on Saturday afternoon attended the illegal Tonse Alliance faction meeting led by Dr. Dan Pule and former State House for Politics, Zumani Zimba.





Pule claimed that his faction has expelled the Patriotic Front from the Tonse Alliance led by Hon. Given Lubinda.





Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda has rejected the assertions and stated that the meeting that expelled the PF was irregularly called and did not have his authority as Acting Chairperson of Tonse.





Lubinda has called for a Council of Leaders of Tonse Alliance meeting to be held after the by-elections.





On the other hand, Dr Pule and Zumani Zimba have proceeded with their illegal plans and announced candidates should pay K50,000 as nomination fee.





So Zambia Must Prosper Party(ZMP) leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya and Christian Democratic Party leader Dan Pule have expressed interest to participate in the race.





But Member of the Central Committee Gabriel Kibombwe has dismissed the process calling it an “infiltrated”process and has advised PF members to keep away as it was illegal.