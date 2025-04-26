TONSE ALLIANCE REAFFIRMS UNITY AND DETERMINATION



Lusaka, Zambia, April 26, 2025



The Tonse Alliance convened a press briefing yesterday, April 25, 2025, during which it reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to unity and determination. President Kelvin Fube Bwalya of Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP), in his capacity as Chairman of the Tonse Alliance Ad hoc Disciplinary Committee, addressed the gathering, underscoring the alliance’s resolute dedication to upholding unity and discipline.



The committee, established to investigate and address disciplinary measures in response to social media revelations, resolved to handle pending matters internally, with recommendations forthcoming for consideration by the Council of Leaders. “We are committed to maintaining unity and discipline within our alliance” stated President Bwalya. “The Tonse Alliance will remain a formidable force, united in our pursuit of a better Zambia.”



The alliance leadership expressed profound gratitude to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his guidance and extended appreciation to committee members for their tireless dedication to fostering unity and discipline. The Tonse Alliance is poised to forge ahead with renewed purpose, prioritizing the needs of Zambians and working assiduously towards a brighter future.



#zmp