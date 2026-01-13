TONSE ALLIANCE RULES OUT RETURN OF PF FACTION

By Chamuka Shalubala

Tonse Alliance Interim Chairperson Dr. Danny Pule has ruled out the return of a Patriotic Front –PF- faction to the alliance, even if the former ruling party resolves its leadership disputes.

Dr. Pule states that the legitimate PF, headed by Mr. Robert Chabinga, cannot associate itself with the alliance, adding that the PF faction recognized by courts and represented in parliament is Mr. Chabinga’s and is not part of Tonse Alliance.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Pule has noted that the expelled group lacks legal standing, making its return unlikely and unnecessary.

He revealed that the PF faction in the alliance had plans to wait until April to elect its presidential leader, which nearly crippled the alliance’s preparations for the 2026 general elections.

He explains that the delay was untenable at a time when rival political parties have already unveiled their candidates.

Dr. Pule has assured the public that the alliance remains intact, focused and ready for the 2026 general elections and will not collapse despite internal turmoil.

PHOENIX NEWS