TONSE ALLIANCE SAYS ITS FAILURE TO FIELD CANDIDATES IN 6 CONSTITUENCIES DOES NOT SIGNAL WEAKNESS





By Nelson Zulu



The Tonse Alliance says it should not be regarded as weak for failing to field parliamentary candidates in six of the country’s 226 constituencies.





Alliance secretary general Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba has told phoenix news the grouping remains confident and ready to compete strongly as campaigns intensify.





Dr. Zimba said fielding candidates in 220 constituencies shows that the alliance is strong and reliable and has dismissed reports suggesting the alliance failed to field candidates in more than 70 constituencies.





He noted that the six seats without Tonse Alliance candidates do not weaken its position, insisting the alliance remains focused, united and determined to win the august elections.



PHOENIX NEWS