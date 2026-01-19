TONSE ALLIANCE SAYS UNITED OPPOSITION CAN UNSEAT UPND IN AUGUST POLLS





TONSE Alliance First Interim Vice Chairperson Chifumu Banda says if a united opposition manages to win the hearts of Zambians before the August polls, it is possible to unseat the UPND.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Banda says the resounding victory in Chawama is not a mere coincidence but a message by citizens that they need a united opposition with ideologies that enhance development in the country.





Mr. Banda, who is also Forum for Democracy and Development President, emphasises that the approach demonstrated the practical benefits of unity in numbers ahead of the national contest and is the beginning of new things to come.





Looking ahead, Mr. Banda expressed confidence that the momentum could be sustained into the Kasama mayoral by-election scheduled for 29 January 2026.





He has urged opposition parties to broaden cooperation and focus on winning voter trust through a common programme of issues that resonate with citizens, stressing that sustained unity and voter engagement are essential if the ruling party is to be removed from power in the August 13th polls.



PN