TONSE ALLIANCE SET TO ANNOUNCE GENERAL CONVENTION DATE THIS WEEKEND





By Chamuka Shalubala



Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda has disclosed that the Tonse Alliance is expected to set a date for its general convention this coming weekend once they convene for a meeting.





Mr. Lubinda says the date of the convention will be determined after the party concludes the renewal of its mandate from lower organs up to the provincial level committee.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lubinda has emphasized the importance of renewing the party’s mandate before the convention, which will play a significant role in electing the 2026 presidential candidate





Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda says he is patiently awaiting the outcome of a court judgment in a case where the Director of Public Prosecutions -DPP has challenged his earlier acquittal on charges of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.





He has criticized the DPP’s move, stating that it reflects a lack of trust in the justice system.



PHOENIX NEWS