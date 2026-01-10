WE HAVE REMOVED GIVEN LUBINDA’s

LED PF-TONSE FACTION





TONSE ALLIANCE SETS GENERAL CONGRESS DATE, EXPELS PF FROM ALLIANCE





The Tonse Alliance has announced dates for its elective General Congress while formally expelling the Patriotic Front (PF) from the opposition grouping, citing a lack of vision and persistent internal confusion within the party.





Speaking at a Press briefing this afternoon Tonse Alliance caretaker Danny Pule said nominations for positions ahead of the General Congress will close on 20th January 2026, while the elective General Congress will be held on 31st January 2026.





Mr. Pule confirmed that the PF is no longer a member of the alliance, stating that the party had failed to make any meaningful contribution since joining Tonse.





He accused the PF’s current leadership of lacking a clear vision to address the challenges facing Zambians.





He said instead of providing practical solutions, the PF had brought confusion and promoted divisions among alliance members.





“The Patriotic Front has nothing to offer this alliance. Their leaders lack vision and have only contributed confusion since joining us,” Mr. Pule said.





He added that the Tonse Alliance prefers to work with political parties that are focused and united, rather than what he described as an arrogant party that has failed to resolve its own internal wrangles.





Mr. Pule further disclosed that during the signing of the alliance’s new constitution an event that saw additional political parties join members agreed to hold a convention this month to elect new alliance leadership, including the Tonse Alliance’s 2026 presidential candidate.





“PF is no longer part of the alliance. They are gone. Let them sort out their internal problems. As Tonse Alliance, we have nothing to do with them,” Mr. Pule said.





The meeting was attended by alliance big wigs that included FDD president Chufumu Banda, ZMP leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Dr Lawrence Mwelwa , former PF General Secretary Davies Mwila, Chris Zumani Zimba, Umodzi Kumawa spokesperson Chanoda Ngwira among others.