TONSE ALLIANCE STATEMENT ON PUBLIC DISAGREEMENTS BETWEEN SOME ALLIANCE MEMBERS





Lusaka, 26th July 2025



1. The TONSE ALLIANCE has noted with regret, the public display of disagreements between some of the members, using different media platforms, in the past two days.





2. The Alliance would like to assert that the conduct of washing dirty linen in public is contrary to the values and principles of the TONSE ALLIANCE, as enshrined in the Alliance Constitution.





3. The TONSE ALLIANCE would like to assure the general public that the Alliance is intact and ready to serve the Zambian people. However, we also wish to acknowledge and admit that there exists some disagreements between some members, regarding the correct interpretation of the Alliance Constitution, but these internal disagreements are being amicably resolved internally.





4. It is worth noting that, in an Alliance, disagreements are normal and sometimes even healthy. What is not healthy is when such internal disagreements are taken to the public using the media. In this regard, the TONSE ALLIANCE would like to inform the general public that it has since issued a moratorium on all members, to cease and desist from issuing public statements on any internal matters of the Alliance. Appropriate disciplinary action shall be taken against any erring member who fails to comply with this directive.





5. The TONSE ALLIANCE would like to take this opportunity to also inform the public that there is only one Deputy Spokesperson of the Alliance, and that person remains Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba. Any other person who claims or portrays themselves as a Deputy Spokesperson of the Alliance, should be ignored with the contempt that they deserve.





6. The TONSE ALLIANCE looks forward to electing its substantive leadership, following the untimely loss of our Chairman, His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, as soon as we lay our Chairman to rest. In the meantime, all members are advised to focus on mourning with President Lungu’s family. May the Soul of Our Dearly Departed Chairman Rest in Eternal Peace.





Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President, TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson and Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee

Lusaka, Zambia