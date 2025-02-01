TONSE Alliance Warns UPND Government After UN Human Rights Investigation.



The TONSE Alliance has strongly criticized President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration following a fact-finding mission by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, Ms. Irene Khan. The opposition coalition has warned that continued human rights violations could attract further international scrutiny, including potential action from the International Criminal Court (ICC).





“This visit by the UN Special Rapporteur should serve as a wake-up call to President Hichilema and his government,” said Sean Tembo, spokesperson for the TONSE Alliance and leader of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP). “The international community is watching closely, and Zambia’s human rights record is now under serious examination.”



Tembo accused the UPND government of restricting freedom of expression and using state institutions to suppress dissent. “We have seen increased efforts to control the media, limit free speech, and use law enforcement to intimidate opposition voices,” he said. “No government should fear criticism from its own people—constructive dialogue is essential for democracy.”





The TONSE Alliance also expressed concern over reports of selective justice and politically motivated arrests. “The rule of law must be applied fairly and without bias,” Tembo stated. “No one should be targeted based on their political affiliation. If Zambia is to maintain its democratic integrity, our institutions must remain independent and free from political interference.”



Tembo urged government officials and security personnel to uphold human rights and avoid actions that could harm Zambia’s international reputation. “To those in positions of power, remember that your duty is to serve the people and uphold the Constitution,” he said. “History will judge how this government responds to concerns raised by the UN and the Zambian people.”





The opposition leader also noted that Zambia had never faced a UN human rights investigation under previous administrations. “This is the first time in our nation’s history that the United Nations has sent a Special Rapporteur to investigate human rights concerns,” Tembo said. “This should encourage serious reflection on governance and the direction our country is taking.”





The TONSE Alliance called on President Hichilema to take decisive steps toward strengthening democratic principles. “We urge the government to take these concerns seriously and implement reforms that protect freedom of speech, ensure fair justice, and foster national unity,” Tembo said. “A government that listens to its people will always be stronger than one that silences them.”



With the UN mission now concluded, a final report on Zambia’s human rights situation is expected in the coming months. The TONSE Alliance has vowed to continue advocating for accountability, good governance, and the protection of civil liberties. “This is about Zambia’s future,” Tembo concluded. “We must work together to ensure that democracy and human rights remain at the core of our nation’s progress.”





As the country awaits the UN’s findings, the government’s response to these concerns will be closely monitored, both locally and internationally.



Kumwesu February 1, 2025