Tonse Alliance  was created by  Lungu for the liberation of the people of Zambia in 2026- Miles Sampa

About the Tonse Alliance.

July 25th, 2025.

Tonse Alliance is the vehicle that was created and left by ECL for the liberation of the people of Zambia in 2026.

Whatever we do individually or collectively therefore; we must preserve Tonse jealously and unite ourselves at all times especially at the helm of the Alliance.

Those of us that had a chance to interact with ECL in person a few months before he died, if there is only one word he kept empathizing on, it was “ Unity “.

He did not want anyone to be left out or left behind. “Mwikatane bonse bane and there is and there will be space and a role to play for everyone “.

For his love and respect therefore, We all must work hard or be it make sacrifices to ensure the Tonse Alliance remains united.

Let’s honour ECL by remaining united as we were towards and now after his demise.

Our individual aspirations should not at any time supersede those of the collective masses under the umbrella grouping. There is no insurmountable difference (if there is any, real or perceived) that cannot be resolved. “United we stand; divided we fall”.

We should all play our singular and collective roles to ensure that we dont let down the majority people of Zambia that have found Hope for their lives and a better Zambia in the ECL pioneered Tonse alliance.

TiliTonse & Together We Can

Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

PF Leader of Opposition in Parliament & member of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders