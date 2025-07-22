Tonse alliance will petition the court to have the  Chabinga’s Parliamentary seat declared vacant

TONSE ALLIANCE TO PETITION CHABINGA’S SEAT



TONSE Alliance acting Chairman Given Lubinda has disclosed that the Alliance will petition the courts of law to declare the Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga’s seat vacant.





This follows Mr Chabinga’s alleged involvement in a recent leaked audio with cabinet minister Doreen Mwamba which has gone viral where the two are heard suggesting to bribe South African judges in the ECL repatriation case.





Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Lubinda who is also Patriotic Front –PF acting President says Mr. Chabinga will be reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Drug Enforcement Commission for investigation.





Mr. Lubinda expressed displeasure by the viral audio adding that this clearly shows that the UPND government is working to destroy the PF party.





He has also appealed to the South African government to protect the Lungu family and allow them to mourn the former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu in dignity, peace, and with a befitting burial.





Mr Lubinda emphasizes that Mr. Chabinga has no authority to speak on behalf of the party urging the United Nations to investigate the happenings in the country.





He further states that the PF to which the former president belonged is still united and stands with the Lungu family adding that the late former President Lungu’s Plan B is not dead but still alive.





Mr Lubinda has also called on other opposition political parties to partner with the Alliance for the betterment of the country.