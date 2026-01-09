TONSE ALLIANCE WRANGLES SIGNAL POSSIBLE COLLAPSE- Political Analyst analyst Neo Simutanyi

TONSE ALLIANCE WRANGLES SIGNAL POSSIBLE COLLAPSE



POLITICAL analyst, Neo Simutanyi, has described the growing internal wrangles within the Tonse Alliance as a clear indication that the alliance may be on the verge of collapse.





Recently, Tonse Alliance Vice Chairperson, Danny Pule, expelled the Patriotic Front from the alliance, citing prolonged internal disputes that have stalled its progress, noting that the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) have withdrawn from the alliance, blaming continued bickering and infighting among senior members.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Dr. Simutanyi said it is only a matter of time before the alliance ceases to exist, noting that it was held together by the late former President Edgar Lungu.





“The alliance survived because of Mr. Edgar Lungu, and now that he has passed on, there is little chance of its survival,” said Dr. Simutanyi.





Dr. Simutanyi explained that the ongoing conflicts stem largely from the PF’s insistence that the alliance’s presidential flag bearer must come from within PF membership.





He further noted that Dr. Pule’s decision to expel PF reflects a lack of clear leadership and direction within the alliance, where there appears to be no agreed framework on who should assume the role of flag bearer.





Dr. Simutanyi further expressed disappointment that the parties that formed the Tonse Alliance have failed to agree on a flag bearer, citing the escalating infighting. He also criticized the Patriotic Front for failing to select a successor to the late President Edgar Lungu.



RCV