TONSE ALLIANCE YOUTHS DEMAND FOR K350 MILLION IN COMPENSATION



…over the brutal attack by UPND cadres during Youth Day celebrations





Lusaka… Friday March 21, 2025 ( SMART EAGLES )



Patriotic Front/ Tonse Alliance youths are demanding K350,000,000 as compensation for the personal injuries, property damage, and emotional and mental distress suffered by during the Youth Day celebrations.





In a demand letter, Joseph Chirwa and Company said the demand is directed to the UPND, through its Secretary General, Lusaka Province and District Chairpersons, and District IPS, Imenda Bukata, Obvious Mwaliteta, Anderson Banda, and Matomola Likwanya, respectively.



“We act forCelestine Mambula Mukandilaa, and numerous members of the Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance youth Wing (hereinafter referred to as “Our Clients”), we have been instructed by our clients to issue this formal demand for damages and notice of impending legal action,” said part of the demand letter.





“Our clients have provided a comprehensive account of the events that transpired on March 12 2025, during the Youth Day celebrations. Exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly, our clients participated in the celebrations, conducting themselves in a manner consistent with the spirit of the occasion and engaging peacefully with youths from diverse political affiliations.”





They have further stated that their lawful and peaceful assembly was violently disrupted by members of the UPND youth Wing.



“These actions were executed under the direction and control of Obvious Mwaliteta, In his capacity as Lusaka Provmce Chairman, Anderson Banda, Youth Chairman Lusaka, and Matomola Likwanya, District Chairperson in charge of Publicity, who publicly admitted on his Facebook page of continued violence against the opposition, citing reciprocal actions dunng their time in opposition,” the demand letter said.





They said the violent nature of the attack has caused profound emotional and mental distress.



“These actions constitute a clear and unequivocal violation of our clients’ fundamental constitutional rights, specifically their right to freedom of assembly as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.





“Furthermore, the actions of the UPND youth cadres constitute criminal offences under the laws of Zambia, including, but not limited to, assault occasionig actual bodily harm, malicious damage to property, and public disorder. It is our clients’ contention that the UPND, through its Secretarv General, Imenda Bukata- Obvious Mwaliteta, in capacity as Lusaka Chairman, Anderson Banda, and Matomola Likwanya- are directly responsible for the actions of the UPND youth cadres. The Youth Day celebrations, under the control of the UPND, were utilized as a platform for violence, thereby subverting the peaceful intent of the national holiday.”





The Law Firm says based on the above, the Immediate payment of K350,000,000 as compensation for the personal injuries, property damage, emotional and mental distress suffered by our clients is being demanded .



“This demand is directed to the UPND, through its Secretary General, Imenda Bukata, Obvious Mwaliteta, Anderson Banda, and Matomola Likwanya, in their respecnve capacities,” the demand letter added.





“We will pursue all available legal remedies with unrelenting force to recover the full amount of damages, including, but not Iimited to, civil litigation and criminal prosecution. This matter is of the utmost urgency and gravity, and we expect your prompt and unequivocal response. Please acknowledge safe receipt letter bv signing a copy of the same.”