TONSE ALLIANCE YOUTHS TO ATTEND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S YOUTH INDABA



…as they resolve to challenge the Head of State on critical issues affecting the nation





Lusaka… Tuesday March 11, 2025 ( SMART EAGLES)



The Tonse Alliance youths have confirmed their participation in the upcoming National Youth Indaba, scheduled for March 14-15, 2025.





The youths have resolved to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema on concerns over the cost of living, police misconduct, constitutional amendments, employment, tribal tensions and concerns over the Registrar of Societies.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Lusaka lawyer and aspiring Matero Constituency candidate, Celestine Mambula Mukandila, stated that they recognize President Hichilema as the country’s only Republican President and believe he is the one capable of addressing the nation’s challenges.





CONCERNS OVER THE COST OF LIVING



Mr. Mukandila has said the youths intend to question the President on the high cost of living, asking for transparency on government efforts to resolve the issue.





He emphasized that governance demands accountability and that young people deserve clear communication on what measures are being implemented to address economic hardships.



Additionally, he questioned the President’s stance on UPND Members of Parliament who recently walked out of the National Assembly during a debate on the cost of living crisis, suggesting that such actions raised concerns about their commitment to addressing the people’s struggles.





POLICE MISCONDUCT



Mr. Mukandila also raised concerns over police conduct, stating that President Hichilema had previously directed law enforcement officers not to make arrests before completing investigations.





However, he stated that some police officers were failing to adhere to this directive, citing his personal experience of being detained without proper investigation.



He questioned why the President had not taken action against such officers and whether they were acting under instructions from himself as Commander-In-Chief.





CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS



The youths also plan to challenge the President on his stance regarding constitutional amendments.



Mr. Mukandila recalled that while in opposition, President Hichilema had opposed constitutional changes proposed by the Patriotic Front (PF), arguing that they were aimed at manipulating elections.





Now, he said, the government was pushing for amendments, including proportional representation and delimitation exercises—proposals that were previously rejected in Bill 10.



He argued that the constitutional amendment process should be inclusive and not dictated by the ruling party’s majority in Parliament.





He warned against a unilateral approach, stating that the Constitution belongs to all Zambians and must reflect the will of the people rather than the interests of a select group.





EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMIC CHALLENGES



The youths further expressed concern over the lack of job opportunities, highlighting the recent closure of over 20 processing plants in Serenje due to electricity shortages.





Mr. Mukandila noted that the affected plants, which process silica manganese, had been major contributors to the national economy and that their shutdown had left over 3,000 youths unemployed.



He accused the government of failing to prioritize industrial diversification and relying too heavily on copper mining while neglecting other vital sectors.





TRIBAL TENSIONS AND GOVERNANCE



Mr. Mukandila underscored that the current administration had failed to foster national unity, stating that cases of hate speech targeting a specific ethnic group had increased under President Hichilema’s leadership.





He questioned whether the government was taking a fair approach in addressing tribal divisions and called for decisive action to promote inclusivity.





CONCERNS OVER THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES



The youths also raised issues surrounding the Registrar of Societies, stating that the President had recognized Robert Chabinga as the leader of the Patriotic Front despite “the fraudulent manner he took over office.”





Mr. Mukandila suggested that such recognition amounted to aiding and abetting fraudulent activities, calling on the government to uphold the rule of law.





CALL FOR HONEST LEADERSHIP



In conclusion, the Matero strongman emphasized that the youths were seeking honest answers from the President, arguing that genuine dialogue was essential for democracy, governance, and development.



He urged the government to respect the people by being truthful and ensuring that governance decisions reflect the collective interests of all Zambians.