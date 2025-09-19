Tonse Alliance’s NCP snatches Chibulula ward, UPND retains Chishi ward



A NAIL-BITING by-election in Mpulungu’s Chibulula Ward has seen the Tonse-aligned New Congress Party (NCP) pull off a shocker after edging out the rulling UPND by 15 votes.



NCP candidate Mumba Shadreck walked away with 784 votes, just a breath ahead of the ruling party’s Kaoma Brenda who settled for 769 votes.





The Socialist Party’s James Chifunda managed 132 votes, while Citizen First’s Mazimba Harrison trailed with 110 votes.





Out of the 3,631 registered voters, only 1,833 bothered to leave their homes and line up at polling stations, leaving a chunk of ballots untouched.





The seat fell vacant following the death of PF Councillor Future Sikazwe, who succumbed to a short illness on July 9.





But while NCP was celebrating in Mpulungu, the UPND was dancing in Nsama District after sweeping through Chishi Ward in Chimbamilonga Constituency.





With 484 votes cast out of 927 registered voters, the UPND’s Pervious Kapembwa bagged a landslide, scooping 463 votes and leaving NCP’s Jeggary Mwaba bruised with just 16 votes, while 5 ballots were thrown away as rejected.





By George Musonda



Kalemba September 19, 2025