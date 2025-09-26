Tonse Has a Leadership Structure and Established Process



Any Tonse meeting notification that doesn’t come from Nakacinda is null and void – Lubinda



TONSE Alliance member Given Lubinda has dismissed any communication regarding the alliance meetings that do not originate from alliance Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, saying such notices carry no official weight.





Lubinda said anything outside that channel is null and void.



In an interview Lubinda declared that Tembo is no longer official spokesperson of the alliance and has no authority to issue statements on behalf of the alliance.





He clarified that the role of Tonse spokesperson has been reassigned to Nakacinda, who will now serve as the sole official voice for the alliance.





“Any notification for a meeting that doesn’t come from Nakacinda should be considered null, void, and dull,” Lubinda emphasised.





Lubinda reiterated the need for unity and order within the alliance, stressing that clear lines of authority and communication are essential moving forward.





He added that the alliance will not entertain parallel voices.