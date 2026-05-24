TONSE/PAMODZI ALLIANCE IS DIVIDED SAYS FORMER LUANSHYA MP STEVE CHUNGU

Former Luanshya Member of Parliament Steve Chungu says there is no unity in the Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance and that the alliance is heading into the upcoming elections divided.

Mr Chungu said the unity currently being portrayed in the alliance is merely cosmetic.

He stated that the alliance has allowed itself to become more divided than ever before during the adoption process.

Mr Chungu said the alliance is going into the elections divided, with multiple candidates contesting in the same wards and mayoral positions.

“Even now, in one ward, we have candidates from both sides of the alliance. In one constituency, we have candidates from both sides, and the same situation is happening in mayoral positions. If you go around the Copperbelt, you will find the same thing,” Mr Chungu said.

Mr Chungu further said the Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance has failed the Zambian people, adding that the outcome of the elections may not be favourable for the alliance.

“The hope that the Zambian people had in us, we leaders have thrown it into the mud,” he said.

“As I travel around and engage with people, especially during the last 48 hours, the response and feedback we are getting is not encouraging,” Mr Chungu said.

Mr Chungu charged that the alliance may record shocking results in the elections because of the divisions that have been created within the grouping.