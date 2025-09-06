TONSE YOUTH LEADERS MEET FDD PRESIDENT CHIFUMU BANDA



Lusaka Saturday September 6, 2025



Youth leaders from the Tonse Alliance on Saturday held a consultative meeting with FDD President and member of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, Hon. Chifumu Banda, to discuss youth participation and national priorities ahead of the upcoming electoral processes.





Speaking after the engagement, Tonse Alliance National Youth Liaison and President of OFYDAT, Mr. Bwembya Mubanga Wisdom, said the meeting focused on three key areas.





“We discussed the ongoing National Registration Card (NRC) registration exercise and explored strategies to increase awareness and participation among young people. We also looked at preparations for voter registration, particularly the training of polling agents and election monitors, to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral process,” Mr. Mubanga said.





He added that the meeting also highlighted the importance of unity within the Tonse Alliance.





“As young leaders, we believe that unity within the Tonse Alliance is vital for strengthening democratic development. We are committed to working together to promote youth participation and ensure that young voices are represented at every stage of the democratic process,” he said.





The meeting was attended by Mr. Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, Tonse Alliance Vice Chairperson in charge of Students and President of SASYDA; Mr. Jason Mwanza, Tonse Alliance National Youth Vice Chairperson and Founder of Gen Z; and Mr. Jeff Chibwe Mulubwa Banda, President of the Kupyela Youth Foundation and Interim Tonse Alliance National Youth Secretary.





Mr. Mubanga emphasized that the dialogue marked the beginning of sustained collaboration between youth leaders and senior members of the alliance.



“Together, we can shape a brighter future for Zambia,” he concluded.