Tonto Dikeh Removes Her BBL To Embrace Natural Body After Giving Her Life To Christ

The normalizing of forcing most women to dislike their natural bodies seems not to have worked out for most people, and one of them is Tonto Dikeh, a popular actress in Nigeria.

She announced that the Brazilian Butt Lift, which enhanced her backside to be huge, has been removed because it makes her uncomfortable.

Many influential people in the entertainment industry have enhanced their bodies to become more appealing, as they claim their natural bodies were not to their liking.

Others did it out of peer pressure, but they later regretted it in silence.

The actress shared photos of her new look and announced that she is ready to embrace her natural body, so she started by removing anything artificial from her body to start the journey.

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dike shares her testimony of a changed life and overcoming Addictions. pic.twitter.com/vKvUdwf849 — FIFI🌟 (@fifss__) December 14, 2025

Tonto was recently seen in Church giving her life to Christ and also sharing testimonies about how her wayward lifestyle and disrespectful attitude ruined her marriage and relationships she had built.

After her testimony, most Nigerians are finding it hard to believe she is truly a changed person because this is not the first time the actress has turned a new leaf, and with those who have been following her story, this might not be the last.

Dikeh is one of the most beautiful actresses to grace the screens in Nigeria, but after years of being in the industry, a new wave of enhanced bodies was hovering around the industry, so she went ahead to enhance her backside to make it huge.

Some women go under the knife for flat tummies, big fronts, and huge behinds. This type of surgery puts their life in danger, but they do pay attention to that as long as it makes them look pleasing.

Most actresses who engage in this act are removing it as the complications worsen with time.