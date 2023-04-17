TOO LITTLE TOO LATE

Patson Daka was a late substitute in Leicester City’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

New Leicester City manager Dean Smith decided to start with veteran striker Jamie Vardy ahead of the Zambian forward.

Daka was introduced in the 86th minute but it was too late to salvage anything from the match for the struggling Leicester City side low on confidence.

The 24-year Zambian watched from the bench as his old Red Bull Salzburg strike partner Erling Halaand scored a first-half brace to get his tally for the season to 32 league goals.

While Manchester City is challenging for the league title, Leicester City is rooted in the drop zone just above bottom-placed Saints.