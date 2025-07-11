Top 10 fastest-growing African companies 2025

Africa’s economic landscape is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and a new wave of agile, tech-enabled businesses.

Despite facing global economic challenges—from inflationary pressures to geopolitical uncertainty—many African companies are not merely weathering the storm; they are thriving.

With bold business models and a deep understanding of local markets, these companies are scaling across borders, disrupting traditional industries, and attracting increasing international investment.

A recent ranking released by the Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, highlights the continent’s fastest-growing firms, showcasing those that are not only experiencing rapid revenue growth but also making significant impacts in their respective sectors.

Now in its fourth edition, the Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 list is based on compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue from 2020 to 2023—a critical period marked by both pandemic-related setbacks and remarkable resilience.

This year’s list features a strong showing from Nigeria and South Africa, with South Africa accounting for 51 of the 125 ranked firms and Nigeria contributing 28.

These figures reflect both the scale and the entrepreneurial depth of the two largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa. Notably, the top three companies—Omniretail Inc., PalmPay Ltd, and Remedial Health Inc.—are all Nigerian, underscoring the country’s vibrant tech and fintech ecosystem.

As global interest in Africa’s business potential continues to surge, these companies are not just growing rapidly—they are setting the pace for Africa’s economic future.

Fastest-growing African companies 2025