Top African Countries Where Military Training Is Obligatory
1)- Egypt 🇪🇬: Males aged 18-30 serve 18-36 months..
2)- Sudan 🇸🇩: Males and females 18-33 can serve 12-24 months.
3)- Algeria 🇩🇿: Males aged 19-30 typically serve 12 months.
4)- Morocco 🇲🇦: Mandatory for males and females starting at age 19, reinstated in 2019.
5)- Chad 🇹🇩: Conscripts both men and women from 18-24.
6)- Eritrea 🇪🇷: Compulsory for all, with a militarized education system preparing youth for service.
7)- Mozambique 🇲🇿: Conscripts men and women aged 18-24.
8)- Angola 🇦🇴: Males aged 20-45 serve 24 months.
9)- DR Congo 🇨🇩: Has mandatory service for men, with a large youth population crucial for security.
10)- Burkina Faso 🇧🇫: Introduced compulsory training for students to foster patriotism.
