Top African Countries Where Military Training Is Obligatory



1)- Egypt 🇪🇬: Males aged 18-30 serve 18-36 months..





2)- Sudan 🇸🇩: Males and females 18-33 can serve 12-24 months.



3)- Algeria 🇩🇿: Males aged 19-30 typically serve 12 months.





4)- Morocco 🇲🇦: Mandatory for males and females starting at age 19, reinstated in 2019.



5)- Chad 🇹🇩: Conscripts both men and women from 18-24.





6)- Eritrea 🇪🇷: Compulsory for all, with a militarized education system preparing youth for service.



7)- Mozambique 🇲🇿: Conscripts men and women aged 18-24.





8)- Angola 🇦🇴: Males aged 20-45 serve 24 months.



9)- DR Congo 🇨🇩: Has mandatory service for men, with a large youth population crucial for security.





10)- Burkina Faso 🇧🇫: Introduced compulsory training for students to foster patriotism.



© GREAT AFRICA ✍🏿