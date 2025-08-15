Top Human Rights Lawyer Joins the Lungu Case



Pretoria 15th August, 2025



South Africa’s celebrated Senior Counsel, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, has joined the high-profile case involving former Zambian president Edgar Lungu in abid to ensure the rights of the Lungu family are protected, adding considerable legal muscle to proceedings already drawing continental attention.



Ngcukaitobi, renowned for his fearless advocacy in constitutional and human rights matters, has appeared in some of South Africa’s most consequential legal battles from exposing state capture under Jacob Zuma to defending President Cyril Ramaphosa in the CR17 campaign funding case.

His recent role at the International Court of Justice, representing South Africa in its genocide case against Israel, cemented his reputation as a constitutionalist with global reach.





The Lungu case, already steeped in political intrigue, could now become a defining test of constitutional governance in the region and with Ngcukaitobi on board, the courtroom drama and legal facts is set to intensify.