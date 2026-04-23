Top Iranian figures speak of ‘iron unity’ after Trump’s claims of infighting

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf say there “are no radicals or moderates” in Iran hours after Donald Trump claimed the country’s leadership was embroiled in factional infighting.

Earlier, Trump posted on Truth Social Iran was “having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is”.

“They just don’t know!” wrote Trump, claiming there is “CRAZY!” infighting in the country between “hardliners” and “moderates”.

Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf – who is also the Iranian parliament’s speaker – say there “are no radicals or moderates” in Iran.

“We are all ‘Iranian’ and ‘revolutionary,’ and with the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader,” the statement reads.

“We will make the aggressor criminal regret his actions.”