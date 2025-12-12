 TOP-SECRET PENTAGON DOCUMENT: US LOSES TO CHINA IN EVERY TAIWAN SCENARIO





A highly classified US Defence Department assessment has reportedly reached a conclusion Washington rarely admits in public:





In a war over Taiwan, the United States loses.



– Not occasionally

– Not narrowly

– Repeatedly





The document, referred to as the “Overmatch Brief”, has been reviewed by senior US national security officials.



According to those familiar with it, the result of US–China war games is consistent: American forces suffer catastrophic losses and fail to prevent China from achieving its objectives.





This isn’t about courage or training. It’s about structure.



 Carriers are no longer kings

In multiple simulations, America’s most advanced aircraft carriers, including the $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford, are neutralised early. China’s hypersonic and anti-ship missile forces are designed specifically to destroy carriers before they can meaningfully operate inside the Western Pacific.





 Missile dominance decides the fight

China now vastly outnumbers the US in short-, medium- and intermediate-range missiles. US air bases, ports and logistics hubs in the region are hit immediately. Runways cratered. Fuel destroyed. Command systems degraded. Power projection collapses before it begins.





 Industrial reality favours Beijing

The US military relies on small numbers of exquisitely complex, extremely expensive platforms. China relies on mass production, redundancy and saturation. One side replaces losses in months or weeks. The other takes years.





 Distance is a weapon

Taiwan sits roughly 130km from China’s coast.

The US must project power across an ocean.

Every ship sunk and every aircraft lost compounds Washington’s disadvantage, logistically, financially and politically.





 Even spending tells the story

China spends about 1.7% of GDP on defence.

The US spends 3.4%.

Yet in the one theatre that matters most, money cannot overcome geography, production scale and missile density.





 The war wouldn’t start with missiles

US officials now warn that Chinese-linked cyber units have already embedded malware in critical infrastructure serving American bases. A Taiwan conflict would likely begin with blackouts, communication failures and disrupted command networks, not dramatic opening salvos.





Crucially, this is also why the Overmatch Brief itself will almost certainly never be released publicly.



The document doesn’t just assess risks, it reportedly admits repeated defeat in a named scenario against a named rival. Publishing that would undermine deterrence, rattle allies, expose US doctrine and logistics vulnerabilities and raise uncomfortable questions about why Washington continues investing in systems its own war games show don’t survive.



So instead, its conclusions are being leaked slowly, through anonymous officials and off-the-record briefings, preparing the public without formally admitting the truth.





Crucially, Beijing isn’t in a hurry.



China’s leadership has made clear it will only move if success is near-certain. Failing over Taiwan would be politically catastrophic. That caution, combined with steady military modernisation, is itself a strategic advantage.





Meanwhile, Washington continues ordering more aircraft carriers… even as its own war games show they don’t survive.



This isn’t Chinese messaging.

It’s the Pentagon briefing itself.





The real question is no longer whether the US would defend Taiwan.



It’s whether the US can afford the cost of trying and whether its leaders are prepared to admit what their own planners already know.