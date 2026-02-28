Top Senate Democrat says Iran strikes raise “serious legal and constitutional concerns”

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the US and Israeli strikes in Iran raise “serious legal and constitutional concerns.”

“The Constitution is clear: the decision to take this nation to war rests with Congress, and launching large-scale military operations – particularly in the absence of an imminent threat to the United States – raises serious legal and constitutional concerns,” he said in a statement Saturday.

CNN previously reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio notified some of the members of the “Gang of Eight” in advance of the strikes — including Warner — but they were not given a full accounting of the legal justification, multiple sources familiar with the matter said.

“Congress must be fully briefed, and the administration must come forward with a clear legal justification, a defined end state, and a plan that avoids dragging the United States into yet another costly and unnecessary war,” Warner added in his statement.-CNN