TOP THREE PLAYERS WHO HELPED SHAPE ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL..

1.Godfrey Chitalu



Nicknamed ‘Ucar’ after a popular battery brand manufactured by Union Carbide, Godfrey Chitalu broke barriers that no Zambian player would ever match. He was named Zambian Footballer of the Year on five occasions, holds the record for the highest number of goals scored in a single season, 107, and is ranked 5th on the FIFA list of scorers in international football with 79 goals. He first exploded on the scene for Kitwe United earning a reputation as the ‘bad’ boy of Zambian football, while scoring prolifically for the Kitwe side. He later moved to Kabwe Warriors where he became a national hero who would etch his name in Zambian football history forever.

2.Kalusha Bwalya

He became the most recognized player in Zambian football history by becoming the only player from Southern Africa to win the prestigious African Footballer of the Year Award in 1988 after Zambia’s outstanding performance at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul. He scored six goals in four matches at the tournament, coming second to Brazil’s Romario who scored seven, but played two more matches. His six goals at the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations makes him the highest Zambian scorer at a single tournament. On the pitch, he was a marvel to watch, leading a talented team to constant Africa Cup appearances in 1986, 1990, 1992,1994,1996,1998,2000, and 2002. His career took him to Belgium, Holland, and Mexico.

Kalusha Bwalya also led Zambia National Team to victory at the 2012 Afcon as Football Association of Zambia President.

3.Christopher Katongo



Led Zambia to victory in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring three goals to share the top scorers award. His exemplary leadership drove a group of players rated far below their opponents to an unexpected cup win that ranks as the greatest shock in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations. He finished the 2007 season in the South African PSL as top scorer with 15 goals despite leaving for Denmark halfway through. In the Zambia national team his leadership was inspiration and he drove a team of average players to greater heights with the guidance of his coach Herve Renard. His drive and determination took him to Denmark, Germany, Greece, China and back to South Africa. But for him, Zambia would not have reached the heights they did in 2012.