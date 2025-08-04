Top Trump advisor calls for prosecution of Obama, Hillary Clinton and

officials over 'coup'





By: Trt World



White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has called for prosecuting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Obama administration officials over a “coup” against President Donald Trump through the Russia investigation.



“The Russia collusion hoax against President Trump remains the single greatest hoax … in the history of this country,” Miller told Fox News on Sunday. “It was a coup … carried out by the intelligence apparatus of this country, by the deep state … and the Democrat Party.”



Miller claimed new intelligence revelations eliminate doubt about premeditation, saying the alleged conspiracy “meets all of the criminal elements of a seditious conspiracy against the United States.”



He accused former CIA Director John Brennan, ex-FBI Director James Comey, California Senator Adam Schiff Clinton, and others of knowingly perpetrating the plot



“Every single individual actor is now part of that conspiracy,” Miller said, adding: “Now is the time … for accountability so that we can reclaim this democracy.”



When asked about consequences, Miller expressed confidence that the Justice Department would “follow these facts … and take all the necessary legal steps.”