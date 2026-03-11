Breaking News : Top U.S. General Assesses Iran Conflict – “They’re Fighting, But Not More Formidable Than We Thought”





Washington, D.C. – March 10, 2026 – In a stark assessment from the Pentagon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine delivered a measured update on the escalating U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury. Speaking alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a high-stakes briefing, Gen. Caine acknowledged Iran’s resilience while underscoring that their capabilities align with pre-war intelligence expectations.





“They are fighting, and I respect that,” Gen. Caine stated candidly. “But I don’t think they are more formidable than we thought.”



The remarks come amid reports of intensified U.S. strikes on Iranian naval assets and missile sites, with U.S. officials claiming significant degradation of Tehran’s defensive infrastructure. As the conflict enters its critical phase, Gen. Caine’s words signal confidence in allied strategies, even as Iran continues to adapt on the ground.

This development highlights the evolving dynamics in the Middle East, where U.S. forces are bolstering Israeli operations to neutralize threats from Iranian proxies and ballistic capabilities. Stay tuned for updates as the situation unfolds.





Source: Reuters (primary reporting from the Pentagon briefing); corroborated by The Jerusalem Post and Associated Press wire services.