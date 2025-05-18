TRADITIONAL LEADER CALLS FOR WITCHCRAFT TO BE CRIMINALISED



A traditional leader from Mazabuka’s Chivuna area has urged the government to criminalise witchcraft, citing concerns over its increasing prevalence in the community.





Zone 16 senior headman, Raymond Mwiinga, stated that acts of witchcraft in the area had reached alarming levels.



Mwiinga alleged that the current law provided protection for those engaged in witchcraft by preventing accusations against them.





He explained that people in Zone 16 were no longer afraid to engage in such practices, raising concerns over its impact on society.





Meanwhile, Headman Bbiliki from the same area issued a warning to residents involved in witchcraft, stating that they risked being chased if found guilty of practising it.





He emphasised that witchcraft was detrimental to development, as it created confusion within the district.



Byta FM