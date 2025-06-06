“TRADITIONAL LEADERS SHOW RESPECT AND SOLIDARITY WITH GOVERNMENT IN MOURNING PRESIDENT LUNGU”





The House of Chiefs has expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Zambia following the passing of Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Sixth Republican President. In a heartfelt message, Chief Choongo, Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, paid tribute to the late President’s noble role in Zambian history.





A Show of Unity and Respect



The House of Chiefs’ message demonstrates the strong relationship between traditional leadership and the current government. By extending condolences to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Lungu family, the Chiefs have shown respect for the office of the President and the democratic process.





A Call for Peace and Stability



The Chiefs’ message also highlights the importance of peace and stability in the country. By praying for the Almighty God to console the bereaved family and give President Hichilema wisdom and strength, the House of Chiefs is promoting national unity and cohesion.





As an example of the Government’s Inclusive Approach



The government’s response to the Chiefs’ message will likely be seen as an example of its commitment to inclusive governance. By working together, the government and traditional leaders can promote development and stability in the country.





The House of Chiefs’ message of condolence is a significant gesture that demonstrates the strong relationship between traditional leadership and the current government. It is a show of respect, unity, and solidarity in a time of national mourning.



