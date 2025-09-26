TRADITIONAL LEADERS UNITE AGAINST TRIBALISM AHEAD OF ZAMBIA’S 2026 ELECTIONS





Zambian traditional leaders have taken a firm stand against tribalism and hate speech as the nation prepares for next year’s tripartite elections, demonstrating remarkable unity in their commitment to national cohesion.





During a special meeting convened by President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka yesterday, House of Chiefs chairperson Chief Choongo delivered a powerful message on behalf of traditional leaders nationwide, categorically rejecting divisive rhetoric in the strongest possible terms.





“We would like to continue enjoying this peace, we would like to continue enjoying this trajectory in terms of national development that you have put forward,” Chief Choongo told the President, emphasising the collective responsibility to maintain stability.





President Hichilema reinforced this message by affirming that no ethnic group has superior claim to Zambia, stressing the fundamental equality of all citizens regardless of their tribal background. This declaration underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive governance.





The traditional leaders emphasised that promoting peace and unity remains cardinal to their leadership philosophy, describing these values as impossible to overemphasise. Chief Choongo highlighted the direct correlation between sustained peace and national development, noting that the country’s current peaceful trajectory must be preserved to ensure continued progress.





This unified stance by traditional authorities represents a significant commitment to maintaining Zambia’s democratic stability as the nation approaches what promises to be a crucial electoral period in 2026.