TRADITIONAL LEADERS URGED TO IGNORE RUMORS THAT GOVERNMENT INTENDS TO CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION



GOVERNMENT has urged traditional leaders in the country not to entertain rumours that it wants to change the constitution.



North Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu says Chiefs should ignore the rumours that the United Party for National Development UPND intends to change the constitution in order to allow President Hakainde Hichilema to go for a third term.



Mr Lihefu reiterates that the term of office for the presidency will not be increased under the UPND government.



ZANIS reports that the Minister said this during this year’s Lubinda Ntongo Traditional Ceremony for the Kaonde people of Kalumbila District in North-Western Province.



He emphasised that the constitution of Zambia will never be altered under the government of President Hakainde Hichilema.



” Am here on behalf of government to report to you that government is not going to add or rather the Presidency term of office will not be increased” What am I saying your Royal highnesses, the constitution of this country will never be altered by this government under the leadership of his excellence President Hakainde Hichilema” he said.



Mr Lihefu said with the support of traditional leaders’ government will continue empowering the local communities so that wealth is realised.



He stated that government is committed to ensuring that people in communities live better lives adding that this can only happen when they work together.



Mr Lihefu however expressed sadness over the effects of drought which he said has affected most parts of the country including North Western Province.



He added that to mitigate the effects of drought the government has continued to implement food security programs.



” Amidst the drought we thank God that we are able to celebrate the first harvest here at the Lubinda Ntongo traditional ceremony” he said.



And Mr Lihefu has urged the Mumena Royal Establishment to document the traditional ceremony.



And speaking as the guest of honour at the same ceremony, Senior Chief Lwembe of the Nsenga people in Eastern Province has urged government not to entertain issues of succession wrangles that are brought before it.



Senior Chief Luembe says there has been a policy statement from President Hakainde Hichilema that succession wrangles should be settled outside court but that the courts have not been told not to allow such cases to be entertained.



He notes that the government succeded in stopping royal families from taking succession wrangles to court adding that the judiciary should also be told not to entertain such cases when they are brought before it.



” The Problem is that one door has been closed but the other one has been left open, the parties that are fighting over the succession have been told not to go to court but the court has not been told not to allow such cases to be entertained” he said.



Meanwhile, Senior Chief Lwembe congratulated his counterpart Chief Mumena for holding a successful Lubinda Ntongo Traditional Ceremony adding that this shows how he is working closely with his subject.



He said traditional ceremonies play a major role in unifying the country under the slogan one Zambia one Nation.



Senior Chief Lwembe has since appealed to partners who are willing to work with them to come on board and support culture.



Zanis