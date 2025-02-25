Transforming Lusaka: Urban Planning Solutions to Tackle Flooding and Sustain Growth



By Tilyenji Mundungani



Lusaka, Zambia’s capital city, has witnessed rapid urbanization over the past few decades, a trend that has significantly transformed its landscape and urban dynamics. While urbanization is a marker of economic growth and development, it also brings with it a set of complex challenges, notably in the areas of infrastructure, land use planning, and environmental management. One of the most pressing concerns exacerbated by this rapid urban expansion is the increasing frequency and severity of flash floods and flooding across both commercial and residential areas.





Having had the privilege of studying a Master of Urban Administration and Planning in Seoul, South Korea, it is evident that Lusaka’s ongoing struggle with flooding is not merely a result of heavy rains or unpredictable weather patterns. Rather, it is the consequence of inadequate urban planning, poor infrastructure development, and inefficient management of natural resources. The city’s rapid urbanization, with its sprawling informal settlements and expanding formal neighborhoods, has led to significant alterations in the natural landscape, such as the destruction of wetlands and the reduction of natural drainage systems. These alterations have significantly reduced the city’s capacity to absorb and manage rainwater, causing stormwater runoff to overwhelm drainage systems.





While engineers play a crucial role in designing and constructing flood mitigation infrastructure, the beginning of the solution lies with urban planners. Planners must take the lead in creating comprehensive urban strategies that prioritize sustainable development and flood resilience. Their role extends beyond land-use planning and zoning to include long-term strategies for climate adaptation and disaster management. Urban planners are uniquely positioned to anticipate the consequences of rapid growth and propose solutions that address the root causes of flooding, including poor land management and the unregulated development of flood-prone areas.





The failure to integrate adequate flood mitigation strategies into urban planning has made Lusaka especially vulnerable. Urbanization in Lusaka has not been accompanied by a commensurate improvement in critical infrastructure such as stormwater drainage systems, roads, and sewage systems. In addition, poor enforcement of zoning regulations has led to unplanned developments in flood-prone areas, further aggravating the problem. These informal settlements often lack the basic infrastructure necessary to cope with heavy rains, leaving residents in harm’s way and at risk of disease outbreaks, loss of property, and even loss of life.





A critical issue contributing to Lusaka’s flood crisis is the inadequacy of the existing urban planning framework. The city has grown at an exponential rate, outpacing the capacity of its urban planners to anticipate and manage the consequences of this growth. According to the Zambia Statistics Agency, Lusaka’s population has been growing at an annual rate of 3.7%, resulting in a population of over 3 million people as of the last census. This population surge, coupled with the increasing demand for housing and land, has pushed development into areas that are ecologically sensitive and prone to flooding. These areas often lack sufficient infrastructure to handle the demands of urban life, making flood management all the more critical.





Urban planners, particularly those with expertise in sustainable urban development, are critical in mitigating the risks associated with urbanization. First and foremost, it is essential to prioritize the development of robust, long-term flood risk management plans. This should include upgrading and expanding stormwater drainage systems, ensuring proper waste disposal, and promoting the rehabilitation of wetlands and natural water catchment areas that can help absorb and slow down rainfall runoff. Urban planners can also advocate for green infrastructure solutions, such as permeable pavements, urban forests, and green roofs, which can reduce the volume of stormwater runoff and decrease the risk of flooding.



Furthermore, planners should promote the inclusion of flood risk mapping in the city’s planning process. By using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, planners can better identify flood-prone areas and design policies that discourage development in such zones. Policies that regulate the construction of buildings in flood-prone areas, combined with incentives for flood-resilient construction practices, can significantly reduce the impact of floods.



The zoning of land for specific purposes, taking into account the city’s flood risk, is another crucial strategy. Urban planners must ensure that new developments, particularly in flood-prone areas, are not only designed to withstand floods but are also situated in locations where the impacts of flooding can be mitigated. In addition, planners should advocate for the relocation of residents from the most vulnerable flood zones into safer areas with better infrastructure.



Another important aspect is improving the city’s capacity to manage stormwater during extreme weather events. While some parts of Lusaka have been equipped with stormwater drains, many areas still rely on outdated and inadequate drainage systems that cannot cope with the volume of rainfall. Implementing decentralized water management systems, such as rainwater harvesting systems for both public and private buildings, can ease pressure on the central drainage network.



Moreover, urban planners should be at the forefront of advocating for community-based disaster risk reduction measures. Ensuring that local communities are part of the planning process, educating them on flood risks, and preparing them for future flood events can help mitigate the impact of these disasters. Incorporating local knowledge into urban planning allows for more context-sensitive interventions that resonate with residents’ lived experiences.



Lusaka’s flooding crisis is not an isolated phenomenon but rather a microcosm of broader challenges faced by rapidly urbanizing African cities. The time for comprehensive, well-researched urban planning is now. Urban planners must lead the charge in transforming Lusaka into a city that not only addresses the current flooding crisis but also builds resilience to future climate risks. Only through thoughtful, proactive, and inclusive planning can Lusaka hope to sustainably manage its growth while safeguarding its residents from the dangers of flooding.