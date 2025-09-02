TRANSPORT MINISTER DISSOLVES ZACL BOARD TO ALIGN WITH GOVERNMENT’S STRATEGIC FOCUS





By Wagon Media

Lusaka – 1st September 2025



In a bold move to realign Zambia’s aviation sector with national development goals, Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon. Museba Frank Tayali, has dissolved the Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) Board of Directors, effective immediately.





The Minister said the decision is aimed at ensuring that the governance of ZACL fully supports the government’s strategic objectives for the transport and logistics sector, particularly the aviation subsector.





ZACL oversees the management and operation of the country’s major airports, including Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, and plays a vital role in facilitating air travel, trade, and economic growth. The restructuring of its board is expected to strengthen operational efficiency and drive key infrastructure projects.





“We are in a new era of transport infrastructure development, and it is imperative that all our institutions are guided by a board that can fully support and execute the government’s vision,” Hon. Tayali said.





He thanked the outgoing directors for their service and wished them success in future endeavors. The process to re-constitute the board is already underway, with new appointments expected to be announced soon.





This decision reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring robust governance and oversight in strategic state institutions, aligning them with Zambia’s broader development agenda.



(C) WAGON MEDIA