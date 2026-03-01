Republic of Zambia



Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation



TRAVEL & SECURITY ADVISORY FOR ZAMBIAN NATIONALS RESIDING IN OR VISITING THE GULF REGION





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to issue the following advisory to all Zambian nationals residing in or visiting the Gulf region, following ongoing security incidents in parts of the Middle East.





Zambian nationals in the affected areas are strongly urged to:

1. Remain vigilant, stay Indoors and avoid all travel near military installation or key government infrastructure;



2. Maintain regular contact with the nearest Zambian diplomatic mission for purposes of registration and assistance;

3. Avoid all non-essential travel to affected areas until the situation stabilises and official advisories indicate that it is safe to do so;



4. Upon hearing a siren or receiving a Home Front Command alert, all citizens must immediately enter designated Protected Space (shelter, or reinforced room);



5. You are required to stay within the protected area for the duration of the alert. Do not attempt to leave or move between buildings until the threat has passed;

6. Strictly follow the real-time instructions and alerts published by the local authorities;



7. Ensure your travel documents and those of your family members are valid and kept in a secure and accessible location; and

8. Be advised that there is temporary partial closure of Airspaces. Do not travel to the airport unless you have confirmed with your Airline if the flight is operational.





Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Zambian Missions accredited to countries in the Gulf region, is maintaining constant engagement with relevant authorities to obtain timely and accurate updates on the evolving situation.





We are closely monitoring developments on the ground and will issue further guidance, including on evacuation procedures, should the security situation deteriorate to levels that may warrant such measures. We reaffirm our commitment to the protection and welfare of all Zambian citizens abroad and will continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.





MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION LUSAKA

1st March, 2026.



For further inquiries contact:

Cairo: +201092832761

Abu Dhabi: +971506868346

Tel Aviv: +97235174886

Doha: +97451225151/+97431408504 Riyadh: 00966 (0) 11 4566631