Travis Scott Opens Up About Relationship With Kanye West: ‘That’s My Kids’ Uncle’

Travis Scott opened up about his relationship with Kanye West in a recent interview, though things may have changed since then.

La Flame’s cover story for Complex was published this week, where he spoke quite highly of Ye. It’s to be noted, however, the interview was conducted in early February – which may have been just before Trav unfollowed Ye on social media amid his antisemitic tirade against Jewish people.

“That’s my kids’ uncle,” he said of Kanye in the new interview. “That guy took me in when I was young, when I was like 19. He taught me a lot about music. And not even just ‘taught’ me, but he allowed me to experience the creation of music. To create music with him, it’s what helped me grow, making a lot of beats. Whether it’s writing and collabing on music and film or clothes or whatever the fuck it is, just constantly learning.”

When Kanye caught wind of Travis unfollowing him in February, he shared a post from a fan page that showed the unfollow and wrote: “I LOVE TRAV VIRGIL AND DRAKE DRAKE THE REALEST ONE OF THOSE THREE THOUGH HE NOT FAKE COOL HE’S JUST TALENTED AF AND YES ITS FUCK VIRGIL AND ANY OF THESE OTHER NIGGAS THAT WORKED FOR ME THAN USED ME THEN WENT AGAINST ME I LOVE VIRGIL AND HE USED THAT VERY LOVE TO BEAT NIGERIANS ARE SUPER SMART.”

He then seemingly wanted to continue, but ultimately decided to pivot to other more pressing matters on his mind: “I WAS TRYING TO THINK OF A TRAVIS TWEET BUT THEN I JUST DIDNT CARE NOW BACK TO THESE WOKE FAT BITCHES PLASTIC SURGERY GIVES PEOPLE A SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE.”

The pair have a longstanding relationship which includes an extensive number of collaborations.

The Houston star was even signed to Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint as an in-house producer in 2012. Most recently, the pair collaborated on Vultures 1‘s “Fuk Summ.”