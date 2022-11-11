TRIAL STARTS IN LUNGU’S TV THEFT CASE

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has heard how police officers recovered a television set that was stolen from the residence of former Republican President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill Area.

A state witness Reuben Ngulube who is also a Taxi Driver has told the court that on August 10, 2022, he received a call from one of his clients, Sydney Makasa, who had asked him to collect the TV set from the accused, Angel Chipasha.

He says acting on the same information, he met the accused at St Mary’s Parish in Matero Township and got the TV set.

The witness however says on August 15, 2022 when he was called by Mr. Makasa to collect his TV set, Mr. Makasa was found with some police officers who later confiscated the said TV set for allegedly being a stolen Item.

In this Matter, the accused Angel Chipasha is facing burglary and theft charges.

The state alleges that Mr. Chipasha on August 9, 2022, broke into the dwelling house of former President Edgar Lungu and stole therein two television sets valued at K 66,000.