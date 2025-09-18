Tribalism in Zambia: A Systemic Problem Beyond One Individual



By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Calls for President Hakainde Hichilema to show leadership on the matter of the alleged tribal remarks linked to RTSA Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Amon Mweemba, are unfortunately a waste of time. Even if Eng. Mweemba were dismissed today, it would not cure the disease because the problem of tribalism is not isolated. It is systemic, entrenched in almost every institution in the country.





Take ZESCO for instance. It is an open secret that there is a floor where Tonga is the only official language of communication. This is not a random occurrence but a reflection of how tribalism has been institutionalized. RTSA, ZESCO, and many other state agencies have become breeding grounds of division, where opportunities and recognition are tilted towards one group at the expense of national unity.





The sad reality is that President Hichilema himself sits at the very helm of this problem. Tribalism in Zambia has not only been tolerated under his watch, it has been magnified. What we are witnessing today is not ordinary favoritism. It is Tribalism ProMax.





Therefore, pretending that the dismissal of one CEO will restore unity is nothing but deception. The truth is that Zambia is where it is today because of the leadership style of President Hichilema. Under his administration, tribalism has moved from being a hidden vice to becoming an open practice in public institutions.





If we are serious about protecting the “One Zambia, One Nation” legacy, then we must confront the reality that the problem begins at the top. Only when leadership itself changes its posture will institutions follow. Until then, any calls for action on individual cases will remain cosmetic while the deeper wound of tribalism continues to divide the nation.