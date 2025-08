Tributes pour in after the passing of Dr Pertunia “Pert” Mathibe 🕊





South Africa is mourning the loss of Dr Pertunia ‘Pert’ Mathibe, a renowned aesthetic physician and founder of the Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting in Pretoria.



Dr Mathibe, widely recognized for her expertise in body sculpting procedures such as Brazilian butt lifts and liposuction, passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.





Her family confirmed the news in a statement, requesting privacy during this difficult time.