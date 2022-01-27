Patriotic Front (PF)’s Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has said that while the entire country is gripped with fear over the revelation of a storm named ANA heading towards Zambia, President Hakainde Hichilema has chosen to leave the country for what he said a book launch, which many have considered as a clear show of misplaced priority on the part of State House.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Nacinda said that when the President was in opposition, his party, the UPND used to go to the mountain tops whenever President Edgar Lungu traveled out mostly on crucial state visits.

Mr. Nakacinda said that it’s in difficult times like this, why people elect leaders and for the most part a President to stay home and provide sound leadership when people are gripped in fear and distress.

Mr. Nakacinda said that other than what he described as pointless Facebook postings meant to justify his pointless trip, the president should be on the frontline coordinating response and mobilization of contingent resources both from government and stakeholders.

Mr. Nakacinda said that, as Patriotic Front, the party sympathizes with the people and can only pray for Gods hand and favor on Zambia and the neighbouring countries so that lives and property are lost.

Meanwhile, the South African Government President released the following statement regarding the President’s visit.