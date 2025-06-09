Trouble looms for NATO as Russia launches military training exercises with over 20 warships in the Baltic Sea.

Russia has initiated military training exercises in the Baltic Sea involving over 20 warships.

These military drills is conducted by the Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet whi h includes approximately 3,000 personnel, 25 aircraft and helicopters.

Details revealed it also includes forces from the Northern Fleet, Aerospace Forces, and military units from the Moscow and Leningrad districts.

The exercises focus on anti-submarine warfare, defense against unmanned surface vessels, and live-fire drills targeting sea and air threats.

Their stated purpose according to sources close to us is to maintain a favorable operational regime.

They training will also focus on practicing what the described as defending naval bases across regions of the country.

Many believes these move could escalate tensions in the region, particularly after Finland’s NATO membership.

There are also major concerns over Russian shadow fleet operations in the Gulf of Finland.