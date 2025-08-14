Truck crushes Toyota Vitz, killing four near UNILUS Silverest campus!



Four people, including two students from Silverest and a Yango driver have died on the spot in a fatal road traffic accident along the Great East Road after a Volvo truck and trailer failed to keep to its lane and collided head-on with a Toyota Vitz, crushing the smaller vehicle and killing all passengers instantly.





Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the incident, stating that it involved a Volvo truck and trailer owned by Gemmy Trading Limited. The truck was driven by Lameck Mumba of Chipata Compound, Lusaka, who sustained injuries and was rushed for treatment.





The Toyota Vitz was driven by Brian Mwense, 46, of Chongwe Township, who died on the spot. Also killed were three passengers: Mutapa Winston, 36, a lab technician at Chongwe District Hospital; an unidentified female adult, estimated to be between 38 and 40 years old; and an unidentified male adult, estimated to be between 28 and 32 years old. The accident occurred around 16:20 near Petroda Filling Station, close to the University of Lusaka Silverest campus in the Silverest area of Lusaka.





The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Chongwe District Hospital Mortuary awaiting formal identification and post-mortem examinations.





Preliminary investigations suggest the accident occurred when the Volvo truck, travelling from Chongwe towards Lusaka, failed to keep to its lane and collided head-on with the Toyota Vitz, which had the right of way.

The impact caused the truck to come to rest on top of the smaller vehicle. Police say investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.



By James Lungu



(NKANI)