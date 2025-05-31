Truck Driver on the Run After 30 Tonnes of Copper Disappear En Route to South Africa





A Zambian truck driver is on the run following the disappearance of approximately 30 tonnes of copper cathodes in a suspected theft that has rocked the mining logistics and export sector.





According to Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, the incident occurred between the evening of May 27 and the morning of May 28 along the Lusaka–Livingstone Road between Monze and Pemba. The missing copper, destined for Durban, South Africa, was part of a consignment loaded in Ndola a central hub in Zambia’s copper belt.





Michael Chanda, 39, a driver from Kafue employed by Jamaras Limited, raised the alarm after discovering that his colleague, Thomson Domingo of Lusaka, had vanished from the Monze Council Truck Park without notice. The two had parked separately at the facility around 20:00 hours on May 27 during a routine overnight stopover.





Domingo’s vehicle a white Benz truck with registration BLA 5991 ZM and trailer BCD 6527 ZM was later found abandoned off the road in Kamunga area, Pemba District, with its cargo missing and fuel tanks siphoned. Police say the stolen goods comprised 11 bundles of copper cathodes, though the full market value has not yet been disclosed.





Domingo, whose age remains unverified, is now the prime suspect in what authorities describe as a highly coordinated copper theft. Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt and are calling for public assistance in tracing his whereabouts.





This latest incident underscores persistent vulnerabilities in Zambia’s mineral transportation network, particularly concerning copper the country’s primary export commodity. Copper thefts, which have plagued the industry for years, continue to raise concerns among exporters, insurers, and regional partners.





Industry stakeholders warn that such security breaches not only threaten Zambia’s reputation in the global market but could also deter foreign buyers and complicate supply chain agreements.





“The theft of copper in transit presents a serious risk to our export logistics chain,” said an executive at a Lusaka-based freight company who asked to remain anonymous. “Until tighter surveillance and tracking technologies are widely adopted, these incidents will persist, impacting both revenue and trust.”





As Zambia continues to push for increased copper output to benefit from rising global demand, experts say there’s an urgent need for government and private sector collaboration in enhancing road cargo security.





Suggestions include mandatory GPS tracking, coordinated check-in systems at truck stops, and stricter driver verification procedures.





The police have appealed to anyone with information regarding Domingo’s whereabouts to contact the nearest station as investigations continue.







May 30, 2025

